No matter how cynical the overall market is SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.79%

On Tuesday, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) opened lower -3.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.46. Price fluctuations for SSRM have ranged from $5.68 to $25.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 513.50% at the time writing. With a float of $201.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.79 million.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 69.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03 ’25, was worth 48,130. In this transaction EVP, Ops & Sustainability of this company sold 6,722 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 265,711 shares.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.19) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 513.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc (SSRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.29%.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.39. However, in the short run, SSR Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.24. Second resistance stands at $22.79. The third major resistance level sits at $23.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.42.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are currently 203,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 995,620 K according to its annual income of -261,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 385,840 K and its income totaled 65,440 K.