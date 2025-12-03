No matter how cynical the overall market is Vericel Corp (VCEL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.16%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) on Tuesday, plunged -3.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $38.82. Within the past 52 weeks, VCEL’s price has moved between $29.24 and $63.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.40%. With a float of $50.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.55 million.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vericel Corp is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 105.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 94,919. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,652 for $39.14, making the entire transaction worth $64,659.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.34) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Vericel Corp (VCEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%.

During the past 100 days, Vericel Corp’s (VCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.75 in the near term. At $39.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.11.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.90 billion based on 50,574K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 237,220 K and income totals 10,360 K. The company made 67,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.