No matter how cynical the overall market is Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) performance over the last week is recorded 10.85%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) stock price up 5.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.81. WERN’s price has ranged from $23.02 to $41.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -25.52% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -83.92%. With a float of $58.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12896 employees.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Werner Enterprises, Inc is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 99.41%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.74% during the next five years compared to -25.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Werner Enterprises, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.65%.

During the past 100 days, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s (WERN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.86 in the near term. At $28.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.21.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 59,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,030 M while annual income is 34,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 771,500 K while its latest quarter income was -20,580 K.