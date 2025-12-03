Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.83%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) stock price down -0.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $18.57. NCLH’s price has ranged from $14.21 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -16.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.85%. With a float of $452.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.25 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 99,578. In this transaction EVP, Chief Vessel Ops & NO of this company bought 5,550 shares at a rate of $17.94, taking the stock ownership to the 144,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $19.25, making the entire transaction worth $96,250. This insider now owns 50,325 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.74% during the next five years compared to -16.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

The latest stats from [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, NCLH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.22 million was inferior to 14.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.03%.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.89. The third major resistance level sits at $19.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.07. The third support level lies at $17.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.39 billion, the company has a total of 455,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,480 M while annual income is 910,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,938 M while its latest quarter income was 419,300 K.