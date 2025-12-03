Now that Alphatec Holdings Inc’s volume has hit 2.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) on Tuesday, plunged -3.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.96. Within the past 52 weeks, ATEC’s price has moved between $8.69 and $22.66.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.77% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 104.84%. With a float of $115.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.54 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc is 22.23%, while institutional ownership is 73.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05 ’25, was worth 6,474,444. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 for $20.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,155,000. This insider now owns 10,895,045 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.07) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.24 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 871.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.18 million. That was better than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.52%.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.77. Second resistance stands at $22.37. The third major resistance level sits at $22.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.94.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.14 billion based on 148,550K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 611,560 K and income totals -162,120 K. The company made 196,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.