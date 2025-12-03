Now that E.W. Scripps Co’s volume has hit 0.97 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) opened higher 3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. Price fluctuations for SSP have ranged from $1.36 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -253.36% at the time writing. With a float of $63.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.87 million.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E.W. Scripps Co is 28.17%, while institutional ownership is 64.45%.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.02) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E.W. Scripps Co (SSP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

The latest stats from [E.W. Scripps Co, SSP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.18%.

During the past 100 days, E.W. Scripps Co’s (SSP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.87.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Key Stats

There are currently 88,802K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 388.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,510 M according to its annual income of 87,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 525,850 K and its income totaled -32,960 K.