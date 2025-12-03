Now that fuboTV Inc’s volume has hit 10.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) opened lower -0.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.9. Price fluctuations for FUBO have ranged from $1.21 to $6.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 19.08% over the past five years. With a float of $334.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.66 million.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of fuboTV Inc is 2.34%, while institutional ownership is 57.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 438,737. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 138,753 shares at a rate of $3.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,563,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 170,585 for $3.16, making the entire transaction worth $539,390. This insider now owns 130,478 shares in total.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for fuboTV Inc (FUBO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) saw its 5-day average volume 10.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.29%.

During the past 100 days, fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $3.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Key Stats

There are currently 342,724K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 987.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,623 M according to its annual income of -172,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 377,200 K and its income totaled -18,870 K.