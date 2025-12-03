Now that Meta Platforms Inc’s volume has hit 11.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $640.87. Over the past 52 weeks, META has traded in a range of $479.80-$796.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 29.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.67%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc is 13.73%, while institutional ownership is 67.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 333,312. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 517 for $639.03, making the entire transaction worth $330,379.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 8.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 6.76) by 1.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.99% during the next five years compared to 29.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.63, a number that is poised to hit 8.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

The latest stats from [Meta Platforms Inc, META] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.23 million was inferior to 15.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.89%.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 30.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $681.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $672.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $650.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $654.15. The third major resistance level sits at $660.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $640.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $634.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $631.02.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1631.03 billion has total of 2,520,528K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,501 M in contrast with the sum of 62,360 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,242 M and last quarter income was 2,709 M.