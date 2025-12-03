Now that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc’s volume has hit 0.92 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) was -3.34% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $58.38. A 52-week range for RYAN has been $50.08 – $77.16.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.46% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.59%. With a float of $112.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.70 million.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 12.32%, while institutional ownership is 83.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’25, was worth 14,340,264. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 276,634 shares at a rate of $51.84, taking the stock ownership to the 13,699,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $55.54, making the entire transaction worth $5,554. This insider now owns 256,194 shares in total.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.45) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.32% during the next five years compared to 3.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.02%.

During the past 100 days, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc’s (RYAN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.74 in the near term. At $59.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.80.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Key Stats

There are 263,811K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.89 billion. As of now, sales total 2,516 M while income totals 94,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 754,580 K while its last quarter net income were 31,090 K.