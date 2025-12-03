Now that Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s volume has hit 0.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) was -10.51% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.8. A 52-week range for SGMT has been $1.73 – $11.41.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -16.85% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.36%. With a float of $26.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.00 million.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sagimet Biosciences Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sagimet Biosciences Inc is 19.03%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 289,979. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 37,688 shares at a rate of $7.69, taking the stock ownership to the 81,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 37,688 for $7.85, making the entire transaction worth $295,851.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.59) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.25% during the next five years compared to -16.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.98%.

During the past 100 days, Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s (SGMT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. However, in the short run, Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.59. Second resistance stands at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Key Stats

There are 32,522K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 188.64 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -12,910 K.

