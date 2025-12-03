Now that Tango Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 1.78 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.42. Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has traded in a range of $1.03-$11.20.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.47% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.61%. With a float of $88.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.57 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tango Therapeutics Inc is 34.17%, while institutional ownership is 72.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 23 ’25, was worth 4,846,575. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 477,401 shares at a rate of $10.15, taking the stock ownership to the 13,386,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 23 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 477,401 for $7.53, making the entire transaction worth $3,594,830.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.34) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.06% during the next five years compared to 7.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.76%.

During the past 100 days, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. However, in the short run, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.41. Second resistance stands at $10.73. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.19.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.36 billion has total of 134,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,070 K in contrast with the sum of -130,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,810 K and last quarter income was 15,880 K.