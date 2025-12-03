NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) on Tuesday, plunged -5.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Within the past 52 weeks, NRXP’s price has moved between $1.15 and $6.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.96%. With a float of $24.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.68 million.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is 11.55%, while institutional ownership is 24.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 46,800. In this transaction Chairman and Chief Scientist of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 84,634 shares.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.37) by -0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 265.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, NRXP], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.41%.

During the past 100 days, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.87.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.78 million based on 28,098K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -25,130 K. The company made 240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.