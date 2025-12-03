OPTU (Optimum Communications Inc) dropped -3.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Optimum Communications Inc (NYSE: OPTU) was -3.14% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. A 52-week range for OPTU has been $1.68 – $3.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1489.41%. With a float of $253.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.39 million.

Optimum Communications Inc (OPTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Optimum Communications Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Optimum Communications Inc is 46.01%, while institutional ownership is 61.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 61,233. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 695,195 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,324,068. This insider now owns 8,461,646 shares in total.

Optimum Communications Inc (OPTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.04) by -0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1489.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Optimum Communications Inc (NYSE: OPTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Optimum Communications Inc (OPTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Optimum Communications Inc (OPTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Optimum Communications Inc, OPTU], we can find that recorded value of 4.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.40%.

During the past 100 days, Optimum Communications Inc’s (OPTU) raw stochastic average was set at 13.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1218 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1346 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1912, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3865. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8983. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7183.

Optimum Communications Inc (NYSE: OPTU) Key Stats

There are 469,831K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 868.78 million. As of now, sales total 8,954 M while income totals -102,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,108 M while its last quarter net income were -1,626 M.