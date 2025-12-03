Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.66 million

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has traded in a range of $2.08-$4.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -232.69%. With a float of $67.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.27 million.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Orasure Technologies Inc is 5.64%, while institutional ownership is 89.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 4,982. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,100 shares at a rate of $2.37, taking the stock ownership to the 160,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 12,750 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $39,270. This insider now owns 91,524 shares in total.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -232.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Orasure Technologies Inc’s (OSUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Looking closely at Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.40%.

During the past 100 days, Orasure Technologies Inc’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. However, in the short run, Orasure Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.55. Second resistance stands at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.29.

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 179.34 million has total of 71,734K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,830 K in contrast with the sum of -19,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,090 K and last quarter income was -13,710 K.