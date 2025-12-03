PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.49 million

On Tuesday, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) was 0.51% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $62.58. A 52-week range for PYPL has been $55.85 – $93.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.03%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.14%. With a float of $934.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $941.00 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PayPal Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 249,057. In this transaction President, Global Markets of this company sold 4,162 shares at a rate of $59.84, taking the stock ownership to the 30,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,162 for $60.70, making the entire transaction worth $252,633.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.12) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.37% during the next five years compared to 14.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.4 million, its volume of 9.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.77 in the near term. At $64.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.40.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

There are 935,652K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.85 billion. As of now, sales total 31,797 M while income totals 4,147 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,417 M while its last quarter net income were 1,248 M.