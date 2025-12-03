Permian Resources Corp (PR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,001 M

On Tuesday, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) opened lower -2.06% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.59. Price fluctuations for PR have ranged from $10.01 to $16.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 90.07%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.70% at the time writing. With a float of $673.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.06 million.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Permian Resources Corp is 9.57%, while institutional ownership is 89.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 67,416. In this transaction EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 4,742 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 91,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 4,743 for $14.21, making the entire transaction worth $67,404. This insider now owns 107,569 shares in total.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.34) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.59% during the next five years compared to 90.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Permian Resources Corp (PR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Permian Resources Corp (PR)

The latest stats from [Permian Resources Corp, PR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.93 million was inferior to 10.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.72%.

During the past 100 days, Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.74. The third major resistance level sits at $14.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Key Stats

There are currently 829,298K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,001 M according to its annual income of 984,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,322 M and its income totaled 59,230 K.