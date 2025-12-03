Photronics, Inc (PLAB) is expecting 7.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.44. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has traded in a range of $16.46-$31.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 36.44%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.29%. With a float of $56.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.59 million.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Photronics, Inc is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 91.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 225,150. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.52, taking the stock ownership to the 190,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $22.65, making the entire transaction worth $226,500.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.28% during the next five years compared to 36.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Photronics, Inc’s (PLAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics, Inc (PLAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.41%.

During the past 100 days, Photronics, Inc’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 70.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.85 in the near term. At $24.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.96.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 59,005K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 866,950 K in contrast with the sum of 130,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210,390 K and last quarter income was 22,890 K.