Pinterest Inc (PINS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,049 M

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.84. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has traded in a range of $23.68-$40.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.21%. With a float of $591.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.42 million.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc is 12.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 93,963. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,759 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 143,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,759 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $93,963.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.65) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.12%.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.73. However, in the short run, Pinterest Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.15. Second resistance stands at $27.40. The third major resistance level sits at $27.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.12.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.17 billion has total of 675,558K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,646 M in contrast with the sum of 1,862 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,049 M and last quarter income was 92,110 K.