Procter & Gamble Co (PG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.76%

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) on Tuesday, plunged -1.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $147.44. Within the past 52 weeks, PG’s price has moved between $144.09 and $180.16.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.58% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.54%. With a float of $2.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.34 billion.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Procter & Gamble Co is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 69.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 190. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $146.37, taking the stock ownership to the 6,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 30 ’25, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 725 for $149.57, making the entire transaction worth $108,438. This insider now owns 979 shares in total.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.86) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.72% during the next five years compared to 5.58% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.81 million. That was better than the volume of 8.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.34%.

During the past 100 days, Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.90. However, in the short run, Procter & Gamble Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.20. Second resistance stands at $148.53. The third major resistance level sits at $150.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.17. The third support level lies at $139.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 340.84 billion based on 2,336,733K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 84,284 M and income totals 15,974 M. The company made 22,386 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,750 M in sales during its previous quarter.