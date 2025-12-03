ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,370 K

Steve Mayer

Markets

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) on Tuesday, plunged -8.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Within the past 52 weeks, PRQR’s price has moved between $1.07 and $3.92.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.21%. With a float of $70.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.35 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V is 33.45%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -22.05% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.62%.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.10 in the near term. At $2.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.64.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 205.16 million based on 105,213K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,460 K and income totals -30,040 K. The company made 3,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.