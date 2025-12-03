ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,370 K

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) on Tuesday, plunged -8.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Within the past 52 weeks, PRQR’s price has moved between $1.07 and $3.92.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.21%. With a float of $70.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.35 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V is 33.45%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -22.05% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.62%.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.10 in the near term. At $2.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.64.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 205.16 million based on 105,213K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,460 K and income totals -30,040 K. The company made 3,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.