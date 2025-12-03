Range Resources Corp (RRC) is expecting 10.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.26. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $30.32-$43.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.46%. With a float of $233.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.94 million.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corp is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 547,400. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,200 for $40.16, making the entire transaction worth $168,672. This insider now owns 13,663 shares in total.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.6) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.9 million, its volume of 2.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.89%.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.80 in the near term. At $39.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.61.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.02 billion has total of 236,936K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,417 M in contrast with the sum of 266,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 748,530 K and last quarter income was 144,310 K.