Recent developments with Dow Inc (DOW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) stock price up 0.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $23.84. DOW’s price has ranged from $20.40 to $44.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -155.90%. With a float of $707.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $710.77 million.

Dow Inc (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 67.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 26,197. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $38.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,339 for $40.87, making the entire transaction worth $299,932. This insider now owns 10,924 shares in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dow Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.73%.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.59. However, in the short run, Dow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.17. Second resistance stands at $24.47. The third major resistance level sits at $24.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.10. The third support level lies at $22.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.96 billion, the company has a total of 710,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,964 M while annual income is 1,116 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,973 M while its latest quarter income was 62,000 K.