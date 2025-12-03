Recent developments with Dow Inc (DOW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) stock price up 0.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $23.84. DOW’s price has ranged from $20.40 to $44.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -155.90%. With a float of $707.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $710.77 million.

Dow Inc (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 67.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 26,197. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $38.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,339 for $40.87, making the entire transaction worth $299,932. This insider now owns 10,924 shares in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dow Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.73%.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.59. However, in the short run, Dow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.17. Second resistance stands at $24.47. The third major resistance level sits at $24.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.10. The third support level lies at $22.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.96 billion, the company has a total of 710,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,964 M while annual income is 1,116 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,973 M while its latest quarter income was 62,000 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.