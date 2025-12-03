Recent developments with Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.46 cents.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) on Tuesday, soared 10.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. Within the past 52 weeks, LUMN’s price has moved between $3.01 and $11.95.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 59.19% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -244.16%. With a float of $941.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 67.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 180,205. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.29, taking the stock ownership to the 518,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 40,000 for $4.44, making the entire transaction worth $177,548. This insider now owns 535,000 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -244.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -16.97% during the next five years compared to 59.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 12.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.42%.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.41 in the near term. At $9.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.11. The third support level lies at $7.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.37 billion based on 1,025,644K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,108 M and income totals -55,000 K. The company made 3,087 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -621,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.