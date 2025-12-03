Recent developments with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.38 cents.

On Tuesday, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) opened higher 0.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.92. Price fluctuations for MUFG have ranged from $10.46 to $16.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 22.75%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.64% at the time writing. With a float of $11.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.38 billion.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.02%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.22) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.28% during the next five years compared to 22.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG)

The latest stats from [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR, MUFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.63 million was superior to 5.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.15%.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.55. The third major resistance level sits at $16.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.67. The third support level lies at $15.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,067,711K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,518 M according to its annual income of 8,362 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,685 M and its income totaled 5,065 M.