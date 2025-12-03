Recent developments with Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has traded in a range of $7.55-$15.75.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.94% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.96%. With a float of $39.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.05 million.

Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nerdwallet Inc is 46.29%, while institutional ownership is 38.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 255,750. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 for $15.07, making the entire transaction worth $150,700. This insider now owns 374,061 shares in total.

Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.11) by 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.23% during the next five years compared to 0.94% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nerdwallet Inc’s (NRDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%.

During the past 100 days, Nerdwallet Inc’s (NRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.38 in the near term. At $16.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. The third support level lies at $14.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.16 billion has total of 72,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 687,600 K in contrast with the sum of 30,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 215,100 K and last quarter income was 26,300 K.