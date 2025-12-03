Recent developments with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.18 cents.

On Tuesday, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) opened higher 4.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for PACB have ranged from $0.85 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -23.55%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.88% at the time writing. With a float of $270.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.85 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is 10.29%, while institutional ownership is 52.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 35,182. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 26,836 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,920,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,836 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $35,174.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.17) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.32% during the next five years compared to -23.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

The latest stats from [Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, PACB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.93 million was inferior to 9.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.70%.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $2.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

There are currently 301,907K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 700.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,010 K according to its annual income of -309,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,440 K and its income totaled -38,000 K.