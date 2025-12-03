Recent developments with Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.06 cents.

On Tuesday, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) was 7.22% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. A 52-week range for SRFM has been $1.77 – $9.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -25.38%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.98%. With a float of $48.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.59 million.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Surf Air Mobility Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Surf Air Mobility Inc is 22.98%, while institutional ownership is 11.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 110,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 18,583 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $74,345. This insider now owns 22,182 shares in total.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.67) by 1.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.70% during the next five years compared to -25.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

The latest stats from [Surf Air Mobility Inc, SRFM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.29 million was inferior to 3.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%.

During the past 100 days, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s (SRFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2100 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.4100 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6500. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8500. The third support level lies at $1.7100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Key Stats

There are 62,593K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 130.19 million. As of now, sales total 119,430 K while income totals -74,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,170 K while its last quarter net income were -27,210 K.