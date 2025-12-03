Recent developments with Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.06 cents.

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

On Tuesday, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) was 7.22% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. A 52-week range for SRFM has been $1.77 – $9.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -25.38%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.98%. With a float of $48.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.59 million.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Surf Air Mobility Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Surf Air Mobility Inc is 22.98%, while institutional ownership is 11.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 110,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 18,583 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $74,345. This insider now owns 22,182 shares in total.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.67) by 1.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.70% during the next five years compared to -25.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

The latest stats from [Surf Air Mobility Inc, SRFM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.29 million was inferior to 3.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%.

During the past 100 days, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s (SRFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2100 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.4100 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6500. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8500. The third support level lies at $1.7100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Key Stats

There are 62,593K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 130.19 million. As of now, sales total 119,430 K while income totals -74,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,170 K while its last quarter net income were -27,210 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.