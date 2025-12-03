Recent developments with Teradyne, Inc (TER) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.84 cents.

On Tuesday, Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) opened higher 5.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $179.63. Price fluctuations for TER have ranged from $65.77 to $191.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 4.98% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.51% at the time writing. With a float of $156.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.25 million.

In an organization with 6500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teradyne, Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 106.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 199,662. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,108 shares at a rate of $180.20, taking the stock ownership to the 94,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,108 for $180.20, making the entire transaction worth $199,662.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.91) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.33% during the next five years compared to 4.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradyne, Inc (TER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne, Inc (TER)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.97%.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne, Inc’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.82. However, in the short run, Teradyne, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $192.32. Second resistance stands at $194.69. The third major resistance level sits at $197.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.52. The third support level lies at $181.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

There are currently 156,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,820 M according to its annual income of 542,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 769,210 K and its income totaled 119,560 K.