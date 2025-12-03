Regions Financial Corp (RF) volume exceeds 9.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) opened higher 0.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.33. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $17.74 to $27.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.13% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.21% at the time writing. With a float of $874.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $884.15 million.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corp is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 101,906. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.48, taking the stock ownership to the 6,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s SEVP sold 30,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $750,279. This insider now owns 90,915 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.55) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.03% during the next five years compared to 5.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corp (RF). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) saw its 5-day average volume 9.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.13%.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corp’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.58 in the near term. At $25.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.96.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 876,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,373 M according to its annual income of 1,893 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,455 M and its income totaled 569,000 K.