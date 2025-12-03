Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) average volume reaches $2.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) opened higher 3.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $65.83. Price fluctuations for SWKS have ranged from $47.93 to $95.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $147.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.70 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skyworks Solutions, Inc is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 98.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 307,982. In this transaction SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 4,945 shares at a rate of $62.28, taking the stock ownership to the 19,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer sold 7,332 for $62.26, making the entire transaction worth $456,519. This insider now owns 26,087 shares in total.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.57) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.21% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS)

Looking closely at Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.96%.

During the past 100 days, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s (SWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.41. However, in the short run, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.37. Second resistance stands at $70.50. The third major resistance level sits at $72.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Key Stats

There are currently 148,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,087 M according to its annual income of 477,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,100 M and its income totaled 141,400 K.