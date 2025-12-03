Snowflake Inc (SNOW) average volume reaches $4.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $252.0. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has traded in a range of $120.10-$280.67.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.13% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.94%. With a float of $326.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $338.76 million.

The firm has a total of 7834 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc is 3.54%, while institutional ownership is 73.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 6,241,250. In this transaction Founder and Chief Architect of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $249.65, taking the stock ownership to the 50,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $249.53, making the entire transaction worth $2,495,300.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.15) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.11% during the next five years compared to -25.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Snowflake Inc, SNOW], we can find that recorded value of 3.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.78%.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $204.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $265.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $271.96. The third major resistance level sits at $275.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $255.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $252.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $246.05.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 87.98 billion has total of 338,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,626 M in contrast with the sum of -1,286 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,145 M and last quarter income was -298,020 K.