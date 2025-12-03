StoneCo Ltd (STNE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.26% last month.

On Tuesday, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) was 4.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.76. A 52-week range for STNE has been $7.72 – $19.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.43%. With a float of $249.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.32 million.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward StoneCo Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of StoneCo Ltd is 8.03%, while institutional ownership is 70.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 89,478. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 49,438 for $15.88, making the entire transaction worth $785,029.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.96) by 0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what StoneCo Ltd (STNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) saw its 5-day average volume 6.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.69%.

During the past 100 days, StoneCo Ltd’s (STNE) raw stochastic average was set at 66.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.87 in the near term. At $18.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. The third support level lies at $16.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Key Stats

There are 286,013K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.74 billion. As of now, sales total 2,458 M while income totals -280,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 654,860 K while its last quarter net income were 129,760 K.