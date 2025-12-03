Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 37,318 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) stock price down -1.92% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $44.8. SU’s price has ranged from $30.79 to $45.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 19.72%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.88%. With a float of $1.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Suncor Energy, Inc is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 68.51%.

Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.57% during the next five years compared to 19.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Suncor Energy, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy, Inc (SU)

The latest stats from [Suncor Energy, Inc, SU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.7 million was superior to 4.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%.

During the past 100 days, Suncor Energy, Inc’s (SU) raw stochastic average was set at 78.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.02. The third major resistance level sits at $45.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.76.

Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.78 billion, the company has a total of 1,201,656K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,318 M while annual income is 4,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,195 M while its latest quarter income was 1,175 M.