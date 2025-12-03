Sweetgreen Inc (SG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.47%

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. Over the past 52 weeks, SG has traded in a range of $5.14-$42.65.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -4.72% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.73%. With a float of $99.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.48 million.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Sweetgreen Inc is 15.86%, while institutional ownership is 80.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 99,804. In this transaction Chief Concept Officer of this company bought 18,115 shares at a rate of $5.51, taking the stock ownership to the 18,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 179,800 for $5.56, making the entire transaction worth $999,688. This insider now owns 179,800 shares in total.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.41% during the next five years compared to -4.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.95%.

During the past 100 days, Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.69. However, in the short run, Sweetgreen Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.82. Second resistance stands at $7.01. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. The third support level lies at $6.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 786.00 million has total of 118,374K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 676,830 K in contrast with the sum of -90,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,390 K and last quarter income was -36,150 K.

