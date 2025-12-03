Synaptics Inc (SYNA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 292,500 K

On Tuesday, Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) opened higher 5.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $67.29. Price fluctuations for SYNA have ranged from $41.80 to $89.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.82% at the time writing. With a float of $37.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.10 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synaptics Inc is 2.97%, while institutional ownership is 97.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 248,940. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $69.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 411 for $81.63, making the entire transaction worth $33,550. This insider now owns 40,795 shares in total.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.86) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synaptics Inc (SYNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.81%.

During the past 100 days, Synaptics Inc’s (SYNA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.78. However, in the short run, Synaptics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.20. Second resistance stands at $73.50. The third major resistance level sits at $75.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.46.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) Key Stats

There are currently 38,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,074 M according to its annual income of -47,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 292,500 K and its income totaled -20,600 K.