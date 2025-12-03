Talen Energy Corp (TLN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,115 M

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $379.99. Over the past 52 weeks, TLN has traded in a range of $158.08-$451.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.70%. With a float of $45.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1894 employees.

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. The insider ownership of Talen Energy Corp is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 105.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 52,695,684. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 178,000 shares at a rate of $296.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,734,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 108,313 for $291.29, making the entire transaction worth $31,550,492. This insider now owns 6,015,187 shares in total.

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.2) by 0.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Talen Energy Corp’s (TLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talen Energy Corp (TLN)

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.61%.

During the past 100 days, Talen Energy Corp’s (TLN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $400.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $307.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $380.22 in the near term. At $392.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $399.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $361.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $354.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $342.52.

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.81 billion has total of 45,688K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,115 M in contrast with the sum of 998,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 812,000 K and last quarter income was 207,000 K.