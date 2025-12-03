Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) with a beta value of 1.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock price down -4.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.51. TNDM’s price has ranged from $9.98 to $38.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -28.23%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.25%. With a float of $67.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.77 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 112.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 102,318. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.23, taking the stock ownership to the 106,327 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 13,720 for $10.89, making the entire transaction worth $149,404. This insider now owns 25,580 shares in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.92% during the next five years compared to -28.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Looking closely at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.18%.

During the past 100 days, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.47. However, in the short run, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.63. Second resistance stands at $21.65. The third major resistance level sits at $22.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.33 billion, the company has a total of 67,802K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 940,200 K while annual income is -96,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 249,250 K while its latest quarter income was -21,170 K.

