Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) average volume reaches $2.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe

Company News

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) on Tuesday, plunged -6.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.53. Within the past 52 weeks, TERN’s price has moved between $1.87 and $29.51.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.38% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.44%. With a float of $75.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.51 million.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is 15.96%, while institutional ownership is 81.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04 ’25, was worth 441,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,520 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 24,520 for $14.03, making the entire transaction worth $344,016.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.3) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.37% during the next five years compared to 16.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.52 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, TERN], we can find that recorded value of 2.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.69%.

During the past 100 days, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TERN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.68. The third major resistance level sits at $29.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.78.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.32 billion based on 90,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -88,850 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.

