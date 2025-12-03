TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) plunged -3.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) opened lower -3.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $31.67. Price fluctuations for TGTX have ranged from $25.28 to $46.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1873.33% at the time writing. With a float of $147.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 338 employees.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc is 6.79%, while institutional ownership is 62.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 162,850. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $32.57, taking the stock ownership to the 223,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $32.57, making the entire transaction worth $162,850.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.2) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1873.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.86%.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.36 in the near term. At $32.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.07.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

There are currently 158,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 329,000 K according to its annual income of 23,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,710 K and its income totaled 390,900 K.