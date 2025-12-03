The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) 20 Days SMA touches -2.21%: The odds favor the bear

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.95. Over the past 52 weeks, BWIN has traded in a range of $21.26-$50.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.86%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.92%. With a float of $71.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4116 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 111.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 94,350. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,775 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,775 for $33.54, making the entire transaction worth $93,069.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.66% during the next five years compared to 2.86% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s (BWIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%.

During the past 100 days, The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s (BWIN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.68 in the near term. At $28.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.13 billion has total of 118,648K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,389 M in contrast with the sum of -24,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 365,390 K and last quarter income was -18,730 K.