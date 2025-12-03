Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) is expecting -53.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) opened higher 4.11% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.59. Price fluctuations for THRY have ranged from $5.25 to $20.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.70% at the time writing. With a float of $40.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.57 million.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Thryv Holdings Inc is 6.86%, while institutional ownership is 103.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 162,750. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 610,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $7.07, making the entire transaction worth $10,601. This insider now owns 35,370 shares in total.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by 0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Looking closely at Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.54%.

During the past 100 days, Thryv Holdings Inc’s (THRY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. However, in the short run, Thryv Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.93. Second resistance stands at $6.05. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.29.

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) Key Stats

There are currently 43,577K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 253.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 824,160 K according to its annual income of -74,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,560 K and its income totaled 5,650 K.