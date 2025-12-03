Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 739,430 K

On Tuesday, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) was 0.93% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.58. A 52-week range for TTD has been $38.22 – $141.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 28.15%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.69%. With a float of $437.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.45 million.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trade Desk Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Trade Desk Inc is 9.51%, while institutional ownership is 77.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 67,625. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,403 shares at a rate of $48.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,403 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $67,625.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.57) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.44% during the next five years compared to 28.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

The latest stats from [Trade Desk Inc, TTD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.31 million was inferior to 12.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.90%.

During the past 100 days, Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.05. The third major resistance level sits at $41.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.73.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Key Stats

There are 483,595K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.32 billion. As of now, sales total 2,445 M while income totals 393,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 739,430 K while its last quarter net income were 115,550 K.