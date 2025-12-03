Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) volume exceeds 2.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) stock price up 4.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.53 to $4.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 35.46% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.71%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.22%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.86% during the next five years compared to 35.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.21%.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 85.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.18 in the near term. At $4.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.06.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.43 billion, the company has a total of 1,115,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,751 M while annual income is 438,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,799 M while its latest quarter income was 130,210 K.