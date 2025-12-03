United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is 7.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) stock price up 3.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $101.12. UAL’s price has ranged from $52.00 to $116.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -3.98% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.98%. With a float of $321.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 107300 employees.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 90.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 2,923,203. In this transaction EVP HR and Labor Relations of this company sold 29,953 shares at a rate of $97.59, taking the stock ownership to the 45,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP HR and Labor Relations sold 6,343 for $97.81, making the entire transaction worth $620,415. This insider now owns 69,106 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.65% during the next five years compared to -3.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Airlines Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.98, a number that is poised to hit 3.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.97%.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.28 in the near term. At $108.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.94. The third support level lies at $97.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.79 billion, the company has a total of 323,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,063 M while annual income is 3,149 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,225 M while its latest quarter income was 949,000 K.