Upwork Inc (UPWK) average volume reaches $3.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock price up 3.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.88. UPWK’s price has ranged from $11.13 to $20.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.54%. With a float of $121.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.39 million.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc is 7.32%, while institutional ownership is 95.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 5,344,142. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 275,000 shares at a rate of $19.43, taking the stock ownership to the 697,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 75,000 for $19.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,483,335. This insider now owns 972,894 shares in total.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upwork Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.86 million, its volume of 9.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.17%.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 91.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.32 in the near term. At $22.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.28.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.68 billion, the company has a total of 130,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 769,330 K while annual income is 215,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 201,730 K while its latest quarter income was 29,340 K.