Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is expecting -30.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) on Tuesday, plunged -4.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. Within the past 52 weeks, UTZ’s price has moved between $9.19 and $17.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.56%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.39%. With a float of $70.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc is 19.63%, while institutional ownership is 90.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 119,232. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 12,420 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 628,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,406 for $9.51, making the entire transaction worth $13,371. This insider now owns 630,000 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.19) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.42% during the next five years compared to 5.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Looking closely at Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.47%.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. However, in the short run, Utz Brands Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.69. Second resistance stands at $10.01. The third major resistance level sits at $10.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.69.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.34 billion based on 142,859K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,409 M and income totals 15,970 K. The company made 377,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.