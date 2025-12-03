UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,164 M

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has traded in a range of $3.80-$7.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.75%. With a float of $219.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.29 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 14.58%, while institutional ownership is 70.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 3,464,828. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 596,356 shares at a rate of $5.81, taking the stock ownership to the 3,490,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 596,356 for $5.60, making the entire transaction worth $3,339,594. This insider now owns 4,087,272 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.89 million. That was better than the volume of 6.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.93%.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.17. However, in the short run, UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.86. Second resistance stands at $6.09. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.18.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.02 billion has total of 1,599,886K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,164 M in contrast with the sum of 14,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 563,240 K and last quarter income was -1,260 K.