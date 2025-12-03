Verastem Inc (VSTM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.61%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock price down -5.42% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.34. VSTM’s price has ranged from $3.45 to $11.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 31.36% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.03%. With a float of $65.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.75 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verastem Inc is 13.46%, while institutional ownership is 75.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 21,580. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $10.79, taking the stock ownership to the 428,818 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 2,000 for $10.39, making the entire transaction worth $20,780. This insider now owns 426,818 shares in total.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.97% during the next five years compared to 31.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verastem Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%.

During the past 100 days, Verastem Inc’s (VSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 77.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. However, in the short run, Verastem Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.21. Second resistance stands at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. The third support level lies at $8.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 736.63 million, the company has a total of 66,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,000 K while annual income is -130,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,240 K while its latest quarter income was -98,520 K.

