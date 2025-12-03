Viatris Inc (VTRS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.06 million

On Tuesday, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) opened higher 0.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.7. Price fluctuations for VTRS have ranged from $6.85 to $13.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.06% at the time writing. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.16 billion.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viatris Inc is 2.37%, while institutional ownership is 83.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 72,045. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 7,032 shares at a rate of $10.25, taking the stock ownership to the 35,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,032 for $10.25, making the entire transaction worth $72,045.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.57) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viatris Inc (VTRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viatris Inc, VTRS], we can find that recorded value of 6.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.23%.

During the past 100 days, Viatris Inc’s (VTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.96. The third major resistance level sits at $11.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.39.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,151,770K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,739 M according to its annual income of -634,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,760 M and its income totaled -128,200 K.