Village Farms International Inc (VFF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.52 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) stock price down -9.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. VFF’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $4.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 166.41%. With a float of $102.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.97 million.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc is 10.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 82,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 29,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 22,000 for $3.88, making the entire transaction worth $85,360.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Village Farms International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Village Farms International Inc, VFF], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 83.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.23.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 417.02 million, the company has a total of 115,518K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 336,180 K while annual income is -35,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,740 K while its latest quarter income was 10,220 K.